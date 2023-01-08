John A. Logan Softball Hosts Winter Hitting Camp

 Skip to main content
CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- John A. Logan softball's season-opener is less than a month away. The Vols are wrapping up their off-season by hosting their annual winter hitting camp.

49 campers from around Southern Illinois, and even Evansville, spent Sunday morning with the Lady Vols, learning from Coach Siefert, her assistant coaches and current players.

The camp is mostly for high schoolers, but some middle schoolers were in attendance to learn from the older girls.

Session one got underway Sunday morning with drills. Campers rotated through stations where they worked on hitting, form and strength. 

Coach Siefert's goal is to start with easier drills, and increasingly make them more difficult to see how the athletes improve throughout the camp.

Coach spoke about why John A. Logan Softball likes to host this camp every winter.

The Vols will continue this year's hitting camp with session two on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

