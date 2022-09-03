John A. Logan Softball Hosts Three Colleges for St. Jude Classic

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan softball started their Fall Ball season Saturday with the St. Jude Classic.
Four teams are participating in this year's round robin tournament with all of the proceeds going to St. Jude's hospital.
The Lady Vols got underway bright and early Saturday morning. Their game with Triton College was moved up due to rain in the area.
Three Rivers Community College, Triton, Illinois force and John A, all playing in a round-robin tournament today. All proceeds from the event are benefiting St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
JALC Softball Alum, Reena Peppenhorst decided to bring this fundraiser to her Alma Mater this year. She holds fundraisers throughout Illinois.
Another Logan Softball Alum, Renee Coleman was also in attendance. Her son, Shane was a St. Jude's patient. He lost his battle with cancer in 2011.
Peppenhorst spoke about why she decided to hold the fundraiser with John A. this year.
The Vols won their first game, 5-0. They were set to play Three Rivers CC at 4 p.m. but the game was cancelled due to rain.