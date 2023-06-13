John A. Logan Softball holds camp for prospective players

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The John A. Logan is always on the hunt for young and upcoming talent.
The Volunteers had 31 future college players on their field today.
Logan holding a summer camp for players interested in joining their program.
We arrived during the hitting portion of camp and these ladies are true sluggers.
Players spent time at different hitting stations learning from the Vols coaching staff and current players.
Not all of these prospects will join the Blue and White down the line, but these high school kids are serious when it comes to Softball.
Logan head coach Taylor Siefert liked what she out of the camp and says there are plans to grow this camp and future camps moving forward.
The Vols will hold another camp on their home field on July 25th which starts at 9:00AM.