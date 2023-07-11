John A. Logan Pitcher Drew Pestka selected by Cincinnati Reds in 18th round of MLB Draft

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The dream is alive!
Drew Pestka's vision of playing Major League Baseball just took a major step forward.
The John A. Logan pitcher was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round of the MLB Draft.
His coaches say he has a ton of potential.
Could he make it to the show?
The Carterville native was 7-2 on the mound in 14 starts this year for the Volunteers.
The rising sophomore had a 3.69 ERA in 68 and 1/3 innings and also struck out 85 batters.
Pestka told News 3 sports tonight he is weighing all of his options right now.
He says he will either sign with the reds or return to Logan for his second year.
If the Carterville high school grad comes back to school, He'll have a chance to improve his draft stock.
Whatever he does we know he's got a bright future in baseball.