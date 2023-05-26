John A. Logan Men's Basketball Signs Two Local Stars

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The John A. Logan men's basketball team made history this year. The Volunteers won their first-ever NJCAA Division I Men's Championship, and they did so behind first-year head coach, Tyler Smithpeters.
With the off-season here, Coach Smithpeters is focused on recruiting, and next year, two local stars will be taking the court.
Caden Hawkins and Evan Noelle grew up playing on opposite sides of the court, but next year, two of the best players in our area are staying local and will be wearing the same uniform for the first time.
“We’ve been playing against each other since Junior High, 6th grade, we’ve never played together other than an All-Star game here and there, but it should be fun, just to not be going against each other and put our strengths together,” said Carterville High School senior, Caden Hawkins.
Coach Smithpeters is equally as excited to have both players join the program, adding, "Really it was their decision, at the end of the day, I mean we offered them, but they’re both really good basketball players. I think the biggest thing is, they’re great in the community, and that’s the type of players we want.”
Both players hope to make a big impact on the reigning national championship team after having stellar senior seasons. Hawkins averaged a little more than 20 points per game for the Lions. Over at Marion High School, Noelle averaged over 17 points per game, but they are more than just scorers.
“Just hard work and success and be able to do what you need to do to win games at the collegiate level, hit shots, play defense, and ultimately play hard,” said Noelle when asked what he will bring to the team next year.
When asked the same question, Hawkins added, "I’m always going to be in the gym, spending a lot of hours and working hard. As a point guard, I have to run the game sometimes, so I think I need to stay disciplined and help the team get some wins.”
“I think the biggest thing for both of them is that they just play really hard... They can shoot it really well; they can handle it. As we like to say, if they can’t shoot, we don't recruit,” said JALC Head Coach, Tyler Smithpeters.
Logan is now out to defend its national title, and the vols hope both local players can help them do that. Of course, we cannot wait to see what Evan and Caden do on the court at Logan next season.