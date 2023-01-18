John A. Logan hoops star Curt Lewis commits to Missouri

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The basketball pipeline between John A. Logan and the Missouri Tigers is starting to get even stronger.
In the offseason Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters joined Mizzou as an Assistant coach and was able to bring star point guard Sean East with him.
Now they have reeled in star Curt Lewis to join them.
Lewis is averaging a team-high 14.6 points per game for the Vols and has committed to Missouri.
Here's why this news is so significant. The Louisville, Kentucky native is the number 3 JUCO prospect for the class of 2023 according to JUCOrecruiting.com
The 6'5 guard is number 23 in all of JUCO division I hoops in three point percentage shooting a little better than 49 percent from downtown.
He is the second Logan player to join Missouri. Sean east joined the Tigers back in April after he was named the junior College Player of the Year.