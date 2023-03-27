John A. Logan Hoops championship celebration postponed, no makeup date announced

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The boys are back in town and this time they are national champions!
The John A. Logan Basketball team will reflect on their record-breaking season and will have a community celebration on campus...at some point.
It was supposed to be tomorrow night, (Tuesday, 3./28 at 5:00PM), but that has now changed in the last few hours.
The volunteers arrived home in style on Sunday and the team was greeted by some of its most loyal fans.
The program wants make sure everyone has a chance to hear about their deep championship run.
The team was planning to hold a championship celebration tomorrow night, but it has been postponed.
It will take place in the near future but it will not be this week.
News 3 has been told the change in date is due to player conflicts during that time.
We'll pass along a new date and time once something becomes official.