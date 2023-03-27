 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at
Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast at Murphysboro and minor flooding is
forecast at Plumfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 16.5 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

John A. Logan Hoops championship celebration postponed, no makeup date announced

  • Updated
  • 0
John A, Logan Hoops championship celebration postponed, no makeup date announced

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) --  The boys are back in town and this time they are national champions!

The John A. Logan Basketball team will reflect on their record-breaking season and will have a community celebration on campus...at some point.

It was supposed to be tomorrow night, (Tuesday, 3./28 at 5:00PM), but that has now changed in the last few hours.

The volunteers arrived home in style on Sunday and the team was greeted by some of its most loyal fans.

The program wants make sure everyone has a chance to hear about their deep championship run.

The team was planning to hold a championship celebration tomorrow night, but it has been postponed.

It will take place in the near future but it will not be this week.

News 3 has been told the change in date is due to player conflicts during that time.

We'll pass along a new date and time once something becomes official.

