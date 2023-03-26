 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. At Plumfield, the river is forecast to crest
late this evening, then fall below flood stage Friday morning. At
Murphysboro, the river is forecast to crest above moderate flood
stage Wednesday evening, then remain in flood through the weekend.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
to Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

John A. Logan Fans Welcome the National Champs Back to Carterville

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The John A. Logan men's basketball team is back in Southern Illinois and let's hope they had some extra room on the bus, because they are bringing some hardware back with them. 

The NJCAA Division one national champions returned to Carterville in style on Sunday. They received a police escort all the way down Rt. 13 and into John A. Logan College's campus. 

The John A. Logan Men's Basketball team returns to campus after winning the NJCAA D1 National Championship

Fans gathered in the parking lot to greet the team upon their arrival and congratulate them on the victory. 

Lots of pictures were taken with the team's new trophy, and players were even signing some t-shirts. 

Players and first-year head coach, Tyler Smithpeters reacted to the community support they received the past week.

"It still hasn't hit me yet, but it feels wonderful man doing it for the school, doing it for the first time ever for the community, it feels good. Driving back in here and seeing all the fans and just showing us the support, it feels great man. It still, like I said it still hasn't hit me yet but I'm sure it will sometime today," said Sophomore Guard Curt Lewis, who led the team with 18 points in the win.

Coach Smithpeters added, "It's fun, the biggest thing is, our guys deserve it. They worked hard for it and like I said, if there is anybody that believed we could win a national championship at the beginning of the year, in June and July, it was these guys and us and we were able to do that."

The celebrations are not done yet. John A. Logan College is planning on having a reception to honor the team next week. We will pass along more details when we get them.

