John A. Logan Baseball set for District Tournament, will face Wabash Valley on Wednesday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The John A. Logan Baseball team celebrated in style over the weekend after they earned the Region 24 Title with a 9-2 win over Kaskaskia.
The Blue and White are now getting set for the District Tournament.
The Volunteers held their final practice on campus today before leaving for Iowa tomorrow.
If you recall, m Logan fell in the first game of the Region 24 tournament to Rend Lake but battled all the way back to win four in a row to take the entire tournament.
Logan faces Wabash Valley on Wednesday. The Vols dropped 2 of 3 against the Warriors during the regular season.
Head Coach Kyle Surprenant says he knew his squad would be in this spot and he feels the Region 24 Title is a good confidence booster for his team.