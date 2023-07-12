Jim Miller back running Carbondale Hoops & Camps following brief retirement

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Staying with hoops, Jim Miller spent 23 years coaching the Terriers boys basketball team.
He briefly retired. Now he's back and hired again by CCHS.
He plans to rebuild the program.
That vision includes community support, and that's why his summer camp is back as well.
Coach Miller has not lost a step since rejoining the terrier family. He's ready to rebuild the program at Carbondale.
The team camp gives the program the chance to look at some of the future terriers.
The camp stresses the basics and tries to get all age groups game day ready.
Coach miller told us he enjoyed a brief retirement, but he could not pass up the chance to once again coach the team that he has led for more than two decades.
He hopes the younger generations will value the game like he does.