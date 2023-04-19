Jerzy Bittle, Shrum sisters highlight Marion Signing Day

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Decision day is finally here for some of the top high school players in our region.
Marion girls basketball star Jerzy Bittle will stay in the area to join the John A. Logan Women's basketball team.
This is a major get for the Lady Volunteers basketball program and Logan head coach Amanda Shelby.
She is smiling from ear to ear tonight.
The volunteers have struggled the past few seasons and the Marion superstar should have an instant impact on a team in need of playmakers.
In February, Bittle became the Lady wildcats all-time leading scorer in program history finishing with more than 1,720 points.
We spoke with her after the ceremony and she says she is expecting big things out of herself in her first year with the Lady Vols.
"I hope I bring in a spark, I mean I'll bring in all my effort and I'm just happy to be there and just meet new people and just play together and just get some wins this season and I'm looking forward to it. I just love to work and I just can't wait and I am grateful to play it at the next level, Bittle said."
Bittle is also a playmaker on the softball field, She will continue to try and help Marion make a deep playoff run during her final season before heading to Logan.
Bittle was not the only Marion player who made headlines at the event.
Gabby and Sophie Shrum have been key players for both the Lady wildcats soccer and volleyball programs.
The twin sisters are are not going to the same college --- but they will both stay in the region.
Gabby was at the table first, She was deciding between volleyball and soccer, But volleyball suits her best. She will play for head coach Jon Watts at SIC in Harrisburg and joins many other players from southern Illinois on the roster.
Then Sophie signed her NLI to play soccer at SEMO.
For Gabby she says there is no place like home, for Sophie she can't wait to stay in the region and play division one soccer for the Redhawks.
"I like being close to home and I like how they just feel like a family almost, like its not scary to go there like I just wanted to stay home I wanted to be able to visit my parents and my grandma and just be home."
"I'm super excited to be pushed and like with the training and stuff its going to be a lot different than what I have been through already, but I am super excited and looking forward to meeting all the girls and just seeing the different levels of competition of seeing the difference from going to high school to a division one sport."
Here is a complete list of Marion Student athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent.
1. Bailey Williams, Track & Field, McKendree University
2. Kenley Ashmore, Softball, SIC
3. Chase Banks, Soccer, Eureka College
4. Jerzy Bittle, Basketball, JALC
5. Talon Hance, Football, Missouri Baptist
6. Abby Koerber, Forensics, SIC
7. Cooper Thompson, Baseball, Kaskaskia College
8. Brody Larson, Football, Illinois College
9. Justus Lee, Baseball, Illinois College
10. Maurice Marvin, Football, Lincoln University
11. Haylie Nappier-Feth, Wrestling, McKendree University
12. Gabby Shrum, Volleyball, SIC
13. Sophie Shrum, Soccer, SEMO
14. Maggie Lang, Tennis, SWIC