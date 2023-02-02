Jerzy Bittle Becomes Marion High School Girls Basketball's All-Time Leading Scorer

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Records are meant to be broken, and that's exactly what Jerzy Bittle did last Thursday. Bittle became the new all-time leading scorer in Marion girls basketball history.
The senior passed Wildcats legend Clarissa Gross and had a chance to reflect on this huge milestone.
Ten was the magic number for Jerzy Bittle a week ago. Just ten points separated her from history.
Bittle has been a bridesmaid to former all-time leading scorer, Clarissa Gross for a little over a month, but on Thursday night, she became the bride.
“It’s such a relief, such a relief. I love this game, it’s just an amazing opportunity to be here and play,” said Bittle.
Bittle was not alone on her historic night. She was surrounded by family, friends, classmates and of course the Wildcat community.
Bittle added, "I just feel so thankful, so blessed, I just love everyone who came out to support me, it just means the world to me.”
Interim Head Coach, Melissa Courter has been around this team for years and was proud she got to be on the court for Bittle’s big moment.
“She’s a completely different player. She’s playing smarter, her choices, she’s calling out plays, and I’m letting her roll with it, because they are good decisions, so outside of the scoring, she’s just been a leader on the floor. I’m so proud of that kid, honestly. And the girls are just happy to be a part of it, and I am too,” said Coach Courter.
Previous record holder, Clarissa Gross scored 1,071 points during her playing days. Bittle passed her and is now up to 1,728 points. Gross says she hopes to see Bittle make even more history.
"I just wanted to reach out and just tell her congratulations, because it’s not a small feat. It's awesome and she should be proud of herself, and I hope she continues to go and not only be the all-time leading women's scorer, but basketball in general,” said Gross.
The milestone was not the only thing on Bittle's mind that night. Her late brother, Trace, who recently passed away was her biggest source of inspiration.
“He was my biggest supporter, and for him not to be here, what I can accomplish is all for him. I know he’s looking down at me and he’s proud. I love you, Trace!”
Now that Jerzy's goal of becoming Marion's girls basketball's all-time leading scorer is complete, all of her attention is towards the Lady Wildcats finishing the regular season strong, and making a deep postseason run.