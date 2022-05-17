Jen Sewell formally introduced as next SIU Softball coach

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - When Jen Sewell was introduced as the third softball coach in S-I-U, It had been more than 10 years since she last held and filled out a lineup card.
That changed once Kerri Blaylock stepped down in March.
Jen Sewell was officially introduced on Monday and several of the teams players were on hand for the announcement.
She spent the last 14 years with program and already handling scouting and pitch calling duties. The new part was making sure gameday went well for the players.
The Ohio University graduate says her plan was to stay a few years and then leave for a bigger program, but working with Kerri ballcock changed her mind and now she has landed what she is calling her dream job.
"I want to get off to a good start obviously and you know I like the fact that it's kind of rolling and we just get to keep moving forward that's the dreamiest part of it. It's not a complete redo in terms of the roster and things like that, Sewell said."
We'll keep an eye on the Dawgs and keep you updated with any more changes the team might make throughout the offseason.