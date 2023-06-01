 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for Friday, June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollutions levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

JCHS Softball team gets state sendoff, Lady Indians will play Friday afternoon

JCHS Softball team gets state sendoff, Lady Indians play Friday afternoon
JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) - The Johnston City Softball sqaud also plans to continue to make amazing memories during its deep postseason run.

(#2) JCHS will face (#1) Beecher in the 3A state semifinal game on Friday at 3:00PM.

Today's sendoff was another experience this team will always remember.

As the sign reads -- JCHS Indians are state bound.

Check out the sendoff the team recieved, both a fire and police escort out of town as they hit the highway.

This send off was a really big deal for the not just the team but the entire city.

The Lady Indians are trying to reach the state championship game for the first time since 2010.

Senior Third Baseman Bailey Weber explains the teams situation best.

