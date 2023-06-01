JCHS Softball team gets state sendoff, Lady Indians will play Friday afternoon

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) - The Johnston City Softball sqaud also plans to continue to make amazing memories during its deep postseason run.
(#2) JCHS will face (#1) Beecher in the 3A state semifinal game on Friday at 3:00PM.
Today's sendoff was another experience this team will always remember.
As the sign reads -- JCHS Indians are state bound.
Check out the sendoff the team recieved, both a fire and police escort out of town as they hit the highway.
This send off was a really big deal for the not just the team but the entire city.
The Lady Indians are trying to reach the state championship game for the first time since 2010.
Senior Third Baseman Bailey Weber explains the teams situation best.