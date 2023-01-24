JCHS Football Star Logan Hunter Inks Division I NLI

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...White, Williamson, Saline, Union, Alexander Counties in Illinois and Stoddard and Scott Counties in Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&