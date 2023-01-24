 Skip to main content
JCHS Football Star Logan Hunter Inks Division I NLI

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) -- The Johnston City football team had a historic season, making its first IHSA Final Four appearance in school history. One of the Indians' key players is taking his talents to the division one football field next year.

JCHS senior, Logan Hunter, inked his National Letter of Intent today to play football on a full-ride Division One scholarship to Lindenwood University.

The offensive lineman becomes just the second football player in Johnston City history to receive a Division I athletic scholarship.

Hunter celebrated the huge accomplishment alongside his family, friends, coaches and of course his teammates Tuesday afternoon.

Hunter knew he was a good football player, but says he was surprised he got a Division One offer.

A reminder, Lindenwood moved to the FCS Division One ranks last season.  We will get a chance to see Hunter and the Lions in action when they visit SEMO on Sept. 9. 

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

