Javon Williams Jr. Turning into SIU's Best Weapon

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today...

.|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind
a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire
danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing
drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush
and wildfires spread this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086,
086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080,
081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and
087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008,
009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts
in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity
values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the
continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger
this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread
more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local
burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a
fire.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Javon Williams Jr. Turning into SIU's Best Weapon

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Football

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Last week, SIU's all-purpose back, Javon Williams Jr. was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the week thanks to a pair of touchdowns and 121 total yards.

On Saturday for Southern's homecoming game, he had four touchdowns alone in a 30-7 victory over Western Illinois.

News 3's Jake Siegel shares how the Centralia High School grad is turning into the Salukis best offensive weapon.

It doesn't matter where you line up SIU's Javon Williams Jr., right now he is simply too hard to stop.

The Southern Illinois product found the endzone four times in the Dawgs fifth straight win and now, the Centralia native has six touchdowns over the last two games.

"Javon is a special talent, and I think anybody would tell you that. I mean he is pretty natural at doing things and I think his attitude has been outstanding. He does a lot for our team. Obviously, another game with over 100 yards receiving, passing," said SIU Head Coach Nick Hill.

"Anytime we get anywhere near the goal line, we want to give him the ball because we know how tough and physical, he is, obviously you love a guy who can run routes, catch the ball and throw the ball like you saw on that first drive," said SIU Quarterback, Nic Baker.

Cornerback David Miller added, "Javon, he is a very good guy, a real hard worker, I see him in practice working very hard to do what he does in a game so it's just good to have him on our team."

When I asked Saluki Quarterback Nic Baker what it is like to have Javon as a teammate, he told me he and I are the only two guys I know who can run, catch, and throw a football.

With the Salukis in Carbondale, Jake Siegel News 3 Sports.

Tags

