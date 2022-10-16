Javon Williams Jr. Turning into SIU's Best Weapon

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Last week, SIU's all-purpose back, Javon Williams Jr. was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the week thanks to a pair of touchdowns and 121 total yards.
On Saturday for Southern's homecoming game, he had four touchdowns alone in a 30-7 victory over Western Illinois.
News 3's Jake Siegel shares how the Centralia High School grad is turning into the Salukis best offensive weapon.
It doesn't matter where you line up SIU's Javon Williams Jr., right now he is simply too hard to stop.
The Southern Illinois product found the endzone four times in the Dawgs fifth straight win and now, the Centralia native has six touchdowns over the last two games.
"Javon is a special talent, and I think anybody would tell you that. I mean he is pretty natural at doing things and I think his attitude has been outstanding. He does a lot for our team. Obviously, another game with over 100 yards receiving, passing," said SIU Head Coach Nick Hill.
"Anytime we get anywhere near the goal line, we want to give him the ball because we know how tough and physical, he is, obviously you love a guy who can run routes, catch the ball and throw the ball like you saw on that first drive," said SIU Quarterback, Nic Baker.
Cornerback David Miller added, "Javon, he is a very good guy, a real hard worker, I see him in practice working very hard to do what he does in a game so it's just good to have him on our team."
When I asked Saluki Quarterback Nic Baker what it is like to have Javon as a teammate, he told me he and I are the only two guys I know who can run, catch, and throw a football.
With the Salukis in Carbondale, Jake Siegel News 3 Sports.