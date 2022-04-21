JALC Hoops Coach Kyle Smithpeters takes assistant job at Missouri

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Last Friday John A. Logan Point Guard Sean east committed to Missouri. East has now brought his head coach with him.
Rumors starting picking up a few weeks ago linking Volunteers head coach Ryan Smithpeters to the Tigers and now he will officially join Mizzou.
Smithpeters is leaving JACL to become the third assistant coach on the Tigers staff. He goes from the Junior College ranks to the SEC
The SIU alum will serve under Missouri head coach Dennis Gates.
Smith-peters was a sensational 241 and 73 in ten seasons, and helped the Vols become one of the top JUCO powerhouse programs in the country.
We wish coach Smithpeters and his family the best of luck in Columbia.