...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, to the west of a Wickliffe Kentucky to Mt
Vernon Illinois line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Inaugural Cowboys & Quarterbacks Golf Scramble set for Saturday

Jacob Siegel

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Back in May the unthinkable happened to former Herrin star Quarterback Chance Karnes.

Just one day after his 20th birthday, Karnes was tragically killed in a major car crash while heading to a wedding reception.

A little more than two months later, the community wants to make sure his legacy lives on forever.

The inaugural cowboys and quarterbacks golf scramble is set to tee-off tomorrow morning at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

The tournament will have 23 teams and upwards of 100 golfers. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Chance Karnes memorial scholarship fund.

Those who knew Chance, knew he was an old soul, loved football and wanted to be a Cowboy. He also loved his family dearly.

Tournament organizer and former Herrin athletic director Mike Mooneyham says this is a great way for the community to keep the memory of chance alive.

"It's hard to believe or hard to imagine that something can happen to such a great young man in the prime of his life and we just wanted to do something. There really is not a whole lot you can do but this can do to help them out, Moonyham said."

The tournament will have a ceremonial first tee shot that will take place at 9:00AM followed by 18 holes of golf. Teams are set, but the public is encouraged to come watch all the action. We'll have much more on the event tomorrow night here on News 3.

