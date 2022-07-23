Inaugural Cowboys & Quarterbacks Golf Scramble in memory of Chance Karnes

MARION, IL (WSIL) - After weeks of preparation, The Inaugural Cowboys and Quarterbacks Golf Scramble kicked off this morning in Marion.
The event is in memory of former Herrin standout quarterback Chance Karnes. The 20 year old was tragically killed in a car wreck heading to a wedding reception back in May.
The tournament opened with a ceremonial tee shot by the Karnes family to honor chance and keep his memory alive forever. The event featured 23 teams and nearly 100 golfers; all who had a special connection to either Chance or the Karnes family.
All money raised at the event benefits the Chance Karnes Memorial Scholarship Fund.
We spoke with Chance's mom and dad who have had a very hard past few months. They say Chance would have loved this event, and have a message to everyone who had the honor to interact with their son:
"If you knew Chance, his motto was, and it's on back of our shirts, to live like there is no tomorrow and that is just what he did, he lived life to the fullest and that's just one thing we want to pass on to people and want them to take away," Chance's mother Brandi said.
Chance's father Jason also talked about his son, stating:
"He would say wow, I mean he is like me and just go about your business and you keep your mouth quiet and you just do your work as hard as you can. I know he is looking down at us smiling and he would be super proud. We love him to death and know he loves us and he'd be like I said: very humbled,"
We'll have the full story on this event and hear more from the Karnes family about what made this tournament so special on Sunday, right here on News 3.