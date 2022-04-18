SIU Women's Soccer defeats Campbellsville 2-1 in first Spring Game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The SIU Women's Soccer team opened up its spring season against Campbellsville University on Monday afternoon at Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.
Although it was just a scrimmage, coaches use spring games to get their players ready for the fall.
The Salukis got off to a bit of a slow start in the game. Two minutes into the game, Jessie Bryson tapped it past the goaltender to give the Tigers an early one-goal lead.
Five minutes into the second period, Nicole Szidik sent a rainbow ball to the top of the goal, just out of the goalies reach. The Salukis tie the game at one and grab their first goal of the spring season.
Final 15 minutes of the second, Kylie McDermott grabbed her first collegiate goal and helped the Dogs to a 2-1 lead.
After a scoreless third period, the Salukis go on to win their first game of the spring season, 2-1 the final. Head Coach Craig Roberts was happy to get his first win under his belt, but says there's still work to be done.
The SIU Women's Soccer team is back in action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. hosting UT Martin for their second spring game of the season.