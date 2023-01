Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Possible Overnight... Patchy dense fog will be possible overnight, mainly across portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. While visibility may briefly dip to below 1/4 mile at times, it's not expected to remain that way for any length of time. Nevertheless, travelers are encouraged to remain vigilant for visibility restrictions and modify driving behavior accordingly by slowing down, using low beam headlights, leaving plenty of following distance, and allowing extra time to reach your destination.