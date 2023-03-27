 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.
Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

SIU Guard Dalton Banks enters transfer portal

  • 0
SIU Guard Dalton Banks enters transfer portal

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU's Dalton Banks is going to the transfer portal.

The Guard started in 15 of 89 games that he played in.

The rising senior will look for a program that can get him the ball more.

One of the major reasons banks entered the portal is to get a chance to play.

He did not start a single game this season.

He averaged a little less than four points per game and a little more than one rebound per game this year.

The Wisconsin native's points per game was 6.2 during his Freshman year, it was down to 3.9 as a Junior.

He was a key contributor over the last two years. He's the first Saluki player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

