SIU Guard Dalton Banks enters transfer portal

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU's Dalton Banks is going to the transfer portal.
The Guard started in 15 of 89 games that he played in.
The rising senior will look for a program that can get him the ball more.
One of the major reasons banks entered the portal is to get a chance to play.
He did not start a single game this season.
He averaged a little less than four points per game and a little more than one rebound per game this year.
The Wisconsin native's points per game was 6.2 during his Freshman year, it was down to 3.9 as a Junior.
He was a key contributor over the last two years. He's the first Saluki player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.