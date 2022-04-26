Pair of Marion 8th Graders win prestigious Bassmaster Junior Series

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Time now for hometown sports photo, you are looking at Landon Gabby and Carson Burner. Landon is in the black shorts, Carson is wearing pants.

These boys are smiling because they recently won a Junior Bassmaster Open Tournament at Norfolk Lake in Arkansas over the weekend. Stephen Gabby is the boat captain.

Both boys are 8th graders in Marion school district 2. They won the tournament with 10 pounds, 13 ounces. They won by 2 ounces.

The win means both boys will be able to compete in the Bassmaster Junior Series National Championship later this year.