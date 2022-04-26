 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, much of southern
Illinois, northwest Kentucky, and the Kentucky Pennyrile.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Weather Alert

...Few Pockets of Frost Early Wednesday Morning...

Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be primarily in the
upper 30s across southwest Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and
southwest Illinois. There may be a few pockets of frost early
Wednesday morning, mainly in the sheltered valleys of the Ozark
foothills of southeast Missouri and Shawnee hills of far southern
Illinois.

The highest chances of frost are across southwest Indiana,
southeast Illinois, and northwest Kentucky, where a Frost Advisory
is in effect.

Pair of Marion 8th Graders win prestigious Bassmaster Junior Series

  • Updated
Pair of Marion 8th Graders win prestigious Bassmaster Junior Series

MARION, IL - (WSIL) - Time now for hometown sports photo, you are looking at Landon Gabby and Carson Burner. Landon is in the black shorts, Carson is wearing pants.

These boys are smiling because they recently won a Junior Bassmaster Open Tournament at Norfolk Lake in Arkansas over the weekend. Stephen Gabby is the boat captain.

Both boys are 8th graders in Marion school district 2. They won the tournament with 10 pounds, 13 ounces. They won by 2 ounces.

The win means both boys will be able to compete in the Bassmaster Junior Series National Championship later this year.

