IHSA Hands Double Forfeit to Herrin and Benton Following Fight During Game

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The IHSA handed out a double forfeit to the Herrin and Benton High School boys basketball teams following a fight that broke out during a game on Jan. 27.
The much-anticipated River to River Conference game went into overtime. With 57.7 seconds left, a fight broke out following a Herrin free throw.
In the video, you can see pushing and shoving. Fans, coaches, players and eventually the police got involved.
The officials called off the game and awarded Herrin the win.
On Thursday, the Herrin Athletics Department spoke out because one of their players was suspended for one game, and IHSA officials say the game will be counted as a double forfeit, which gives each team a loss.
Herrin High School spoke out today saying, "We are deeply saddened by this decision from the IHSA."
Benton High School also commented, "We have fully cooperated with the IHSA investigation, and complied with all mandated penalties that have been placed upon us."
Herrin High School says they are working with the IHSA to reverse the decision.