IHSA Girls Basketball: Pair of Area Teams Knocked out of Playoffs

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The Carterville and Goreville girls basketball teams lost their respective Super-Sectional games on Monday night ending their seasons.
The Lady Lions traveled to Vandalia to face Pana in the 2A Super-Sectional game. The Lions trailed by nine at the half, but made a big push in the fourth quarter to put them within two with 4:36 left in the game.
The Panthers were too much for the Lions in the end. Pana won the game 64-56 ending Carterville's State Tournament hopes.
The Goreville girls were also in action on Monday, they played Neoga in the Wayne City 1A Super-Sectional.
The Blackcats led by 10 at halftime, but the Indians came on strong in the second half and tied the game at 42 with under four minutes left.
The game came down to the wire, but Neoga came out on top by just one point winning 50-49. With the win, the Indians advance to State for the first time in program history.