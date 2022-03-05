IHSA Boys Basketball: Trio of area teams advance to super-sectional round

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - A trio of local high school basketball teams still have playoff life.
In Class 1A, Steeleville knocked off Christopher 32-31 in the Okawville sectional finals to advance to play in the 1A Super-Sectional. Steelville trailed 10-0 after the first quarter and again at the half. The Warriors used a big second half rally to fuel them to victory.
Steeleville will face Meridian in the 1A super-sectional on Monday night at 6. Meridian was able to out last Tuscola in double overtime, 82-79.
In Class 2A, Nashville held a 10 point lead over Breese Central at the break but then let the lead slip away. The Hornets rallied in overtime to down the Cougars 47-45 thanks to some late free throws to seal the victory.
Nashville will face Teutopolis in the SIU Carbondale super sectional on Monday Night at 7:30PM.