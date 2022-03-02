IHSA Boys Basketball: 2 Local teams to play for sectional titles on Friday Night

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - A pair of local boys Basketball teams will try and earn sectional championships on Friday night.
In Class 1A, Steeleville will face Christopher Okawville sectional finals. The winner will move on to play on Monday night against the winner of the Effingham sectional.
In Class 2A, Nashville battles Breese Central in the Carterville sectional finals. The winner will advance to play the winner of the Flora sectional finals. That game will take place on Monday night at SIU Carbondale.