IHSA announces first round of high school football playoffs

(WSIL) -- Several local teams are heading to the first round of the playoffs. Illinois High School Association announced the first round pairings during the Selection show Saturday evening.
Black Diamond:
6 Sesser-Valier-Waltonville (7-2) vs. 11 Casey Westfield (6-3)
16 Flora (5-4) vs. 1 St. Teresa (9-0)
4 Breese Mater Dei (9-0) vs. 13 Carmi-White County (6-3)
5 Johnston City (8-1) vs. 12 Lawrenceville (6-3)
5 Fairfield (8-1) vs. 12 Hoopeston Area (5-4)
River to River - Ohio:
10 Du Quoin (5-4) vs. 7 Carlinville (7-2)
3 Benton (9-0) vs. 14 Piasa Southwestern (5-4)
5 Carterville (7-2) vs. 12 Harrisburg (5-4)
7 Murphysboro (6-3) vs. 10 Macomb (6-3)
River to River -- Mississippi:
6 Nashville (8-1) vs. Unity-Payson Coop (6-3)
South 7:
15 Carbondale (5-4) vs. 1 Kankakee (9-0)
5 Marion (8-1) vs. 12 Metamora (5-4)