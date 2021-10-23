You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IHSA announces first round of high school football playoffs

  • 0
IHSA Logo
By Jason Hurst

(WSIL) -- Several local teams are heading to the first round of the playoffs. Illinois High School Association announced the first round pairings during the Selection show Saturday evening. 

Black Diamond:

6 Sesser-Valier-Waltonville (7-2) vs. 11 Casey Westfield (6-3)

16 Flora (5-4) vs. 1 St. Teresa (9-0)

4 Breese Mater Dei (9-0) vs. 13 Carmi-White County (6-3)

5 Johnston City (8-1) vs. 12 Lawrenceville (6-3)

5 Fairfield (8-1) vs. 12 Hoopeston Area (5-4)

River to River - Ohio:

10 Du Quoin (5-4) vs. 7 Carlinville (7-2)

3 Benton (9-0) vs. 14 Piasa Southwestern (5-4)

5 Carterville (7-2) vs. 12 Harrisburg (5-4)

7 Murphysboro (6-3) vs. 10 Macomb (6-3)

River to River -- Mississippi:

6 Nashville (8-1) vs. Unity-Payson Coop (6-3)

South 7:

15 Carbondale (5-4) vs. 1 Kankakee (9-0)

5 Marion (8-1) vs. 12 Metamora (5-4)

Tags

Recommended for you