I-55 Rivalry between Cubs & Cardinals continues intensity

ST. LOUIS, MO - (WSIL) - The Cardinals and Cubs have faced one another more than 2,400 times. The teams played against one another since the late 1800s.
News 3 Sports Reporter Gabi Sorrentino was at the latest edition of the I-55 rivalry and has more on one of baseball's oldest feuds.
The I-55 rivalry between the Cardinals and Cubs started way back in 1885. In 2022 the 137 year rivalry is stronger than ever.
The Cardinals and Cubs have a ton of rich tradition between them and it has become one the most intense rivalries in Major League Baseball.
"I mean it's Missouri vs. Illinois, St. Louis vs. Chicago it's just what I was born to, hate the Cubbies, Guy Luebbert said."
But the Cubs fans taking a different approach today.
I don't think baseball is about love or hate. It's all about the sportsmanship and the Cards can be sportsmanlike on occasion but with the Cubs, the friendly confines of Wrigley is where it is at, Jim Fitzgerald said."
Today’s game is the 11th time the Cardinals and Cubs have met this season…going into the final game of the series the Cardinals lead 6-4.
This edition of the I-55 rivalry is a 3-game set. St. Louis shut out Chicago 6-0 in game one, game 2 was rained out so Thursday was a split doubleheader.
Fans of all ages were excited to be at Busch Stadium today.
“A lot of my family are Cardinals fans and I feel like they’re closer to home. I don’t like the cubs. No, Leighton Miethe said."
A pair of fans from each team even placed a friendly wager on the outcome of the series.
"The Cubs win tonight he's got to wear the Cubs jersey back to the hotel so loser wears the others jersey, Luebbert said."
And it's bets like these that continue to make the St. Louis/Chicago rivalry one of baseball's best.
In just a few weeks it will be time time for the Cardinals to head to Wrigley. The next I-55 series will be 5 games, game one is set for August 22nd.
That was News 3 Sports Reporter Gabi Sorrentino reporting from Busch Stadium.
St. Louis completes the sweep taking all 3 games over the Cubs.
The MLB also announced the Cubs and Cardinals will play a 2 game series in London on June 24th and 25th next year as part of Major League Baseball's world tour.