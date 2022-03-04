How to watch the IHSA state basketball tournaments

(WSIL) -- The IHSA State Basketball tournaments are underway for boys and girls.
Wanting to watch the game? WSIL has a few ways for you to catch the action.
You can watch the games on Heroes and Icons on antenna channel 3.2 or you can watch on the following cable systems. It is not available on Dish Network.
- Mediacom: 125
- Charter/Spectrum: 171
- Comcast: 236/1191
- Ballard: 11
Here is the schedule of games.
Girls – week 1 – March 3-5
Boys – week 2 – March 10-11
- Friday 3/4/22 & 3/11/22
- Session 4
- Game 7 10:00 AM Class 3A Semifinals
- Game 8 12:00 PM
- Session 5
- Game 9 2:30 PM Class 4A Semifinals
- Game 10 4:30 PM
- Session 6
- Game 11 7:00 PM Class 3A 3rd Place Game
- Game 12 9:00 PM Class 4A 3rd Place Game
- Session 4
- Saturday 3/5/22 & 3/12/22
- Session 7
- Game 13 11:00 AM Class 1A Championship
- Game 14 1:00 PM Class 2A Championship
- Session 8
- Game 15 5:30 PM Class 3A Championship
- Game 16 7:30 PM Class 4A Championship
