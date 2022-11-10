NCOE Girls Volleyball Team Prepares for State Semifinals

NORRIS CITY, IL (WSIL) -- The countdown to state is on for the NCOE Volleyball team, and they are just two days away from taking the court in Redbird Arena for the 1A State Semifinal game. The Lady Fighting Cardinals left for Normal on Wednesday.
Their journey towards adding a state championship banner to the gym starts Friday morning in their state Semifinal match with Springfield Lutheran.
The Fighting Cardinals last made a state semifinal appearance in 2019, they lost to Athens two sets to one. They will look to make it to the championship match this year, but first, they have to beat a tough Crusaders team that has a record of 37-3.
The team has been working hard in practice this week focusing on their serving and defense, but Head Coach Jaclyn Melton says her team needs to continue doing what they have done all season long.
The Fighting Cardinals and Crusaders Semifinal match is set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning.