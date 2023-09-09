Marion edges Mt. Vernon in big South Seven Conference game

MARION, Ill. - When it comes to week three storylines, there were none more fascinating than the matchup between Mount Vernon and Marion.
One of the biggest storylines of week three was the Rams' quarterback situation. Last week, their first and second-string quarterbacks went down with injuries and did not return to the game. So, the Rams turned to running back Navontae Nesbit this week.
The Wildcats got the scoring started in the second quarter. MHS quarterback, Callahan Roper finds Patrick Walker, he turns on the speed and gets into the endzone for six. Cats cap-off the drive with a successful two-point conversion from senior Jordyn Beverly to lead 8-0.
But the Rams answer, Nesbit hands it off to Mylan Nettles, he is in for six. MVTHS two-point conversion is good, this game is all tied up, 8-8.
But the back and forth continued late in the second quarter, next Mt. Vernon possession, Nesbit took over this drive. He uses his speed to get a huge gain, a few plays later, he calls his own number once again and finds the paydirt. The two-point attempt is no good this time around. Rams get their first lead of the game up 14-8.
A few minutes later, Marion capitalizes on an interception; Roper connects with Sam Adkins for the touchdown with 3.7 seconds left in the first half.
This game was all tied up at 14 at the break, but Marion goes on to improve to 3-0 this season with a big South Seven Conference win, taking down the Rams, 20-14.