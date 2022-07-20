Carterville High School Holds Future Lions Basketball Camp

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Carterville High School Basketball Head Coach Shane Hawkins and his players are spending this week inspiring future lions on the hardwood.
Over 30 campers gathered in the Carterville High School gym today to learn from lions players and coaches.
The Future Lions Camp is all about learning the fundamentals of basketball. The camp is split into two sessions; the first is for grades 1-4 and runs from 8-10 a.m.
The second session is for 5th-8th graders. They are on the court from 10:15-12:15 p.m.
Campers worked with current CHS players on their passing, dribbling, shooting, form and more.
They also participated in skill competitions and played some fun games.
Camper Jesse Harp is having a good time at camp, but he looks forward to something special at the end of camp every day.
Carterville's basketball camp wraps up on Thursday.