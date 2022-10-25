Carterville Football ready for first round playoff matchup against Geneseo

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - With the High School Football playoffs upon us two teams go into the postseason as heavy favorites.
Carterville and Johnston City both finished the regular season with perfect 9-0 records.
Both will be at home on Saturday to open the playoffs.
CHS is coming off a 49-7 blowout win over Harrisburg in which they dominated in all 3 phases of the game.
9-0 Carterville now turns the focus to 5-4 Geneseo for round one of the playoffs on Saturday.
Head coach Brett Dial says the focus early on is just trying to identify their opponents strengths and weaknesses.
Carterville and Geneseo hit the field on Saturday afternoon at 1 at the home of the Lions.