High School Softball: Pinckneyville Upsets No.1 Carterville, Advances to Super-Sectional

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Championship Saturday continued in high school Softball, No. 1 Carterville hosting No. 5 Pinckneyville in the IHSA 2A Sectional Championship. The winner will advance to the Johnston City Super-Sectional May 30.
The Lady Lions looking to grab win number 34 today and the Lady Panthers hoping to upset the No. 1 seed.
The game was scoreless into the bottom of the 2nd inning. Pinckneyville gets on the board first. Rileigh Harris places the ball perfectly into center field, it rolls past the outfielder and Alyssa Brokering sprints home. Panthers lead 1-0.
Into the bottom of the 4th, pitcher Addie Waggoner smacks the ball into right field, she drives in one run . Pinckneyville makes it a 2-0 game.
Top of the 5th now, Kayelyn Rice grounds out, Karson Caudill tags home, the first baseman goes for the out at home plate, but Caudill slides in safe. Lady Lions trail 2-1.
That would be the final score, Pinckneyville upsets the top seed, 2-1 the final. Head coach Alan Engelhardt spoke about his team's progression throughout the season.
The Panthers will face No. 1 Freeburg in the Johnston City Super-Sectional for a chance to go to State. First pitch for that game is set for Monday at 2 p.m.