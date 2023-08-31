 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Herrin star Volleyball player Karli Mann commits to EIU

  • Updated
  • 0

Herrin Volleyball star Karli Mann commits to EIU
Herrin star Volleyball player Karli Mann commits to EIU

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) - A big congrats goes out to one of the hardest working high school athletes we know.

Karli Mann is a for sport athlete and great in all of them.

Mann runs track, plays softball, basketball, and plays volleyball at Herrin.

The middle-hitter recently committed to EIU and joins fellow Herrin teammate Jersey Summers to commit to Eastern Illinois.

She was a big reason why Herrin was able to win its first 3A regional championship last year.

It was the Lady Tigers first 3A regional crown since 2011.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you