Herrin star Volleyball player Karli Mann commits to EIU

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) - A big congrats goes out to one of the hardest working high school athletes we know.
Karli Mann is a for sport athlete and great in all of them.
Mann runs track, plays softball, basketball, and plays volleyball at Herrin.
The middle-hitter recently committed to EIU and joins fellow Herrin teammate Jersey Summers to commit to Eastern Illinois.
She was a big reason why Herrin was able to win its first 3A regional championship last year.
It was the Lady Tigers first 3A regional crown since 2011.