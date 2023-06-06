Herrin Lady Tigers Basketball holds skills camp

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) - Over the next two months you will see the News 3 Sports team at many different sports camps all across the viewing area.
Camp season is finally here! we checked in with the Herrin Boy's Basketball team last week. Today we checked in with the Girl's team.
Herrin's camp was for girls entering second through fifth grade.
It covered all the basics --with the main goal of trying to get each player in the gym better in all areas of the game.
Roughly 45 campers got a chance to interact and learn from the Lady Tigers coaching staff and players.
We spoke with both a camper and a counselor at camp, both say they got a ton out of being involved.