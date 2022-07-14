Herrin hosts two-day youth football camp

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) - Over in Herrin the Tigers held a youth camp today for kids in first through sixth grades.
Today the tigers were teaching different defensive drills.
Second year head coach Taylor Perry wants his team to be more engaged in the community, and that's why this is the first time he has held the camp since took over the program.
Perry says he wants his own team to realize that its important to make a difference in the lives of others at an early age.
"Really good for the guys, we've talked a lot this year a leadership about what it means to be a leader, you're serving other people it's not about you, so its a Thursday night they'd rather be at home swimming hanging out with their girlfriends but they are out here helping little kids so that is what it is all about, Perry said."
Tomorrow's camp camp starts in the evening. It goes from 5-7PM, and the camp will focus offensive drills after spending day one learning about defense.