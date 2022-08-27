Herrin Hosts SIRR Conference Volleyball Preview Tournament

HERRIN (WSIL) -- The Herrin Tigers hosted the annual Southern Illinois River to River Conference volleyball preview tournament on Saturday. All 11 River to River schools participated in Saturday's event.
The high school volleyball season got underway earlier this week. Saturday's preview tournament is a great way for local teams to play their conference opponents early on in the season.
The 11 teams are split into three pools: Pool A, B and C. Each team plays three times in a round robin style tournament. After pool play is finished, the top three teams move into a winners bracket.
Coaches spoke about how participating in this tournament benefits their teams throughout the season.
Nashville took home first in the Gold Division, Massac County in the Silver and Murphysboro grabbed the title in the Bronze Division.