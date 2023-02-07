Herrin High School Wins IHSA Appeal, Both Head Coaches Suspended

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Last Thursday, the IHSA ruled that the boys basketball game between Herrin and Benton on Jan. 27 was a double-forfeit, following a fight that broke out between the two teams during the game. Herrin High School appealed the decision and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the IHSA announced a new ruling.
The IHSA Board of Directors issued a "No Contest" to both teams, meaning neither team will get a win or a loss. The previous ruling had given both teams a loss.
The board also announced that it is suspending both head coaches, Tigers' Sayler Shurtz and Rangers', Ron Winemiller for one game due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the game.
Winemiller will miss Tuesday night's game between Benton and Du Quoin, and Shurtz will miss Wednesday's game between the Tigers and Sparta Bulldogs.