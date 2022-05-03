Herrin High School holds 52nd annual Sports Banquet

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) - It was a massive Tuesday night at Herrin High School as the Tigers held their 52nd annual sports banquet.
Lots of hardware was awarded to the schools top athletes, And they also inducted several new members into the programs Hall of Fame.
Year 52 for the banquet returned to normal. Last year due the pandemic the school held the banquet but without food and less people.
The Tigers welcomed four new members to its illustrious hall of fame that include former SIU baseball coach Ithcy Jones and former SIU softball coach Kerry Blaylock.
The banquet also placed the spotlight on the schools current top athletes. Athletic Director Andrew Anderson says the main takeaway from this annual tradition is simple.
"The importance of athletics plays a vital role in your community and your school. It means a lot for the community, it means a lot for our athletes, their parents. It's memories that will last forever, Herrin Athletic Director Andrew Anderson said."
Here is a look at the four former Herrin Tigers who make up the 2022 Hall of Fame class.
Chelsea Walker was a tri-sport sport athlete but was one of the schools best bowlers.
Caleb Deere was a star in 2 sports. He qualified for the state tournament in both wrestling and track.
Austyn Ridings was a remarkable player for the Lady Tigers basketball team. She set the single season record for most points scored with 651.
Ron Nesler from the class of 1963 was also inducted. The longtime basketball coach is a member of the Illinois Coaches Association Hall of Fame for 50 years of service.