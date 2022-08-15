Herrin High School Football Team Aims for Big Season

HERRIN (WSIL) -- The High School Fall sports season is continuing to inch closer and closer every day.
The Football season kicks off in just 11 days and area high schools like Herrin are getting their players ready and conditioned for the first game of the season.
The Tigers hosted practice at the Herrin Sports Complex on Monday.
Herrin made sure to use their time wisely. They practiced for two hours on Monday, getting in drills for catching, blocking, kickoff and of course some offense and defensive drills as well.
With the first game on its way in less than two weeks, coaches made sure the players went through a high intensity practice trying to clean up any mistakes.
Although the 2021 season did not go how the Tigers wanted it to, both players and coaches are ready to put last season behind them to improve this year.
Herrin will open up their season with a trip right down the road to Marion on Saturday, Aug. 27.