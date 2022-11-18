Herrin Basketball holds Meet the Tigers night

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) - The high school basketball season is already underway But the Herrin Tigers are looking to maximize community support.
The best way to do this is to have friends, family, and Herrin alum come meet the current squads.
Tiger pride was all over the high school tonight as the highlight of the meet and greet event was a men's and women's alumni basketball game.
This event was more about the community opposed to who won the game. Its all about the ability to restore the roar.
First year Herrin girls basketball coach Jacob Emling says soon he will see some of his players play in this orange and black game.