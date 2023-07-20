Harrisburg Sons of American Legion donates to baseball team

Harrisburg, Ill. -- The summer baseball season is quickly coming to a close. The Harrisburg Post 167 Senior Legion baseball team has one last tournament this weekend, before their summer run comes to an end.
The 167 boys are playing in the Midwest Championship at Illinois State University.
The tournament is not just legion baseball teams. It is also open to travel teams from all over the country.
Last week, Post 167 was deemed ineligible for postseason play. So, instead of ending their season, head coach, Cody Hall, decided he wanted the boys to play in a few more games, and have one last shot at bringing home a championship.
The problem: tournaments like this are expensive. But the Harrisburg Sons of American Legion stepped in and donated $1,100 to the team to pay for the tournament fees.
News 3 spoke with Sons of American Legion Commander, Greg Hodson and Coach Hall about the donation, and what it means to the team.
"Oh, well, I mean, that's what we're all about is helping them out. We're tickled to death to do this, because it keeps local kids home. It keeps them from having to play sometimes on a traveling team, which is very expensive, not only to the players, but their families," said Hodson.
Coach Hall added, "The support that these guys give us is just second to none. We're very fortunate, we're blessed, and like I said, without these guys, there would be no Legion baseball program here."
The tournament gets underway on Thursday. Post 167 will face the Milwaukee Baseball Academy at 7 p.m.