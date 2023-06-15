Harrisburg Post 167 Baseball Team Prepares for 2023 Battle of Omaha

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The Boys of Summer are officially back. The Harrisburg Post 167 Legion Baseball team's season is well underway, and after 10 games they're sitting at 8-2.
The team was set to play on Thursday night, but their game got cancelled, so News 3 decided to stop into practice to catch up with the team.
The Post 167 boys are getting ready for their trip to Omaha, Neb. Post 167 got invited back to the Battle of Omaha this year after participating last year.
Over 40 legion teams will participate in the 5-day tournament that starts on Thursday, June 22, while the College World Series is taking place.
We spoke with Head Coach, Cody Hall and his players who are excited to get to play ball and watch the best the college baseball world has offer.
"We get to go out there and we're going to play in a tournament that we got invited to for the second year in a row, which is awesome. It's an awesome deal for our legion baseball program, it just shows what kind of product we have, and what kind of guys represent our legion, so we're going to go out there and compete in the tournament, and get out there and have some fun," said Post 167 Head Coach, Cody Hall.
Harrisburg High School Junior, Jack Ford added, "I love watching college baseball, I would rather watch that than any major league sport, and TCU of course they're going this year, that will be exciting."
The Post 167 Legion Baseball team will be holding its third annual golf scramble at the Saline County Golf and Country Club on Saturday to raise money for their trip to Omaha. We will have more from that event this weekend right here on News 3.