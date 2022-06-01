Harrisburg HS sports facility being renovated

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Taylor Field at Harrisburg High School is getting an upgrade, as well as other sports facilities at the school.
Artificial turf is being installed on the field that hosts football games and soccer matches.
The field is currently undergoing demolition first on the top layer of dirt. Once the top layer is reduced, crews will slowly work on the installation of the artificial turf. The track surrounding the field is also being overhauled.
Both are expected to be done around June.
The field house is currently under construction but is not expected to be done anytime soon. According to Coach Greg Langley, the school is hoping it will be done around August.
New technologies are also going to be added that will not only benefit the football team, but also other athletic programs of the high school.
“The fieldhouse will have a dressing room on both ends, a concession stand, a weight room, a coach’s office, (and) a dressing area for officials. There will (also) be a golf simulator for the golf teams and a small athletic training room,” Athletic Director Greg Langley said.
The golf team currently has only has the Shawnee Hills Golf Course to practice on. With the school adding a simulator, it means that Bulldog golfers will be able to practice year round.