Harrisburg High School Junior Tevin Godsey named WSIL Athlete of the Week

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Week seven of the high school football season is just two days away. Believe it or not, there are just three more regular season games remaining.
Before we dive into week seven, let’s take a look back at one player who had an impressive game in week six, despite his team’s tough conference loss.
Every Wednesday, here on News 3 we honor a local high school athlete that went above and beyond. This week’s athlete is a Harrisburg Bulldog.
Harrisburg High School Junior, Tevin Godsey was all over the field in the Bulldogs 24-21 loss to conference rival, Benton on Friday night.
The running back picked up tough yards on the ground, rushing for 19 yards. Godsey also was a factor in the passing game, he caught two balls for 65 yards including a touchdown.
The two-way standout is not only a difference maker on offense, but on defense as well. The defensive back had two interceptions in the game.
His impressive performance and ability to play both sides of the ball earns him our WSIL Athlete of the Week award.
“I want to thank God first, and thank my players, my teammates, my coaches and everybody else who cheers for me, cheers me on and makes sure I do good...Benton was always a rivalry game for be because I haven’t beaten them since my Freshman year, so I just wanted to go out, give it my all and show everybody what we can do,” said Godsey.
Harrisburg Head Coach, Matt Griffith says Godsey is a jack of all trades on and off the football field.
“Tevin has shown us that he’s a guy that can help with hype, get the guys excited to play and all of that. When it comes to on the field, he’s our ‘put him where we need him,’ he plays special teams returning the ball, offensively he’s one of our big runner/receiver combinations and on defense, he’s a great defensive back/corner for us that disrupts passing against our opponents.”
Tevin and the 4-2 Harrisburg Bulldogs are on the road Friday night for a big River to River Conference match-up with 5-1 Murphysboro.
You can catch our next Athlete of the Week presentation next Wednesday here on News 3.