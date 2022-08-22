Harrisburg Football seeks playoff return in 2022

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) - The Harrisburg High School football program is coming off its first playoff appearance since 2016.
HHS fell to Carterville in the first round of the postseason. This year the Bulldogs plan to bark even louder.
The Bulldogs are the strongest on both the offense and defensive line, along with their Linebacker corps.
Head coach Matt Griffith is trying to do everything in his power to make sure his bulldogs don't overlook anyone this year.
The purple and white have been hard at work this offseason and coach Griffith says his squad is more than ready for those Friday Night Lights.
Harrisburg visits east Alton-Wood river on Friday night to kick off the season. The Bulldogs home opener comes in week 3 when they host Paris High School on September 9th.