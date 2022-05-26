Harrisburg baseball falls to Freeburg in 2A Sectional Semi-Finals

BENTON, IL (WSIL) - Harrisburg baseball has been a powerhouse on the high school scene for a long time.
Last year the bulldogs fell to Freeburg in the IHSA 2A Super-Sectional game.
The Midgets got the best of the Bulldogs then and again in the playoffs on Wednesday.
Freeburg scored first, and never let up at the plate. It started out as a 2-2 game before Freeburg exploded.
The Midgets powered their way to a 10 run victory over the bulldogs winning 12-2.
The game was called early, just after 4 innings Due to a down-our which left the field unplayable for the rest of the game.
Bulldogs assistant coach john Crabb was emotional after the loss and says its time to both reflect and move forward.