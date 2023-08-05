Gulley-Turner-Lambert and SIC Golf Scramble Raises Money for Local Students

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- It started on Friday, with SIU and John A. Logan holding golf fundraisers, and continued today with SIC.
15 teams made up of 60 golfers were on the course in Harrisburg on Saturday, raising money for student athletes in Saline County.
Shawnee Hills Country Club remains the home for this annual scramble. Since 2019, the tournament has given away $29,000 in scholarships.
All of the money goes straight back to the kids who need it most. It goes towards tuition, books, clothing and whatever else they may need.
The money benefits both the Falcons golf team, and Saline County students in the area.
News 3 caught up with tournament organizer Trent Gulley, who started this tournament seven years ago. He says the goal of this golf outing is simple.
"l just want to keep going more than we did last year, the previous year. Last year we did $8,000 right now were pushing $8,500 - $8,600 we've eclipsed that and hopefully by the 10th year anniversary we'll be at $50,000...For some reason it keeps growing and growing and growing. I would like to get it where its ten in the morning and ten in the afternoon."
News 3 sports has learned that plans are already in the works on how to improve next year's tournament.